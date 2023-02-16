Kartik Aaryan is on 'top of the world' as 'Shehzada' trailer gets showcased on Burj Khalifa

On Thursday, Kartik surprised his fans when he dropped a wholesome video from Dubai, where the trailer of 'Shehzada' is being played at the tallest skyscraper in the world, Burj Khalifa

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has been making headlines ever since he announced his upcoming movie 'Shehzada'.

The good-looking actor who sweeps the audience off their feet with his acting skills and strong screen presence has created a massive frenzy among his fans on social media platforms, thanks to 'Shehzada' promotions!

The 'Freddy' star who recently turned producer for Rohit Dhawan's directorial, has been travelling in different parts of the country to promote the film. Right from Mumbai to Delhi and from Punjab to Kolkata, the actor is making sure that fans across the country welcome 'Shehzada' with open arms and make him rule the box office.

Kartik who has taken social media by storm by dropping back-to-back posts related to 'Shehzada', has taken his promotion game to a notch higher, here's how!

On Thursday, Kartik surprised his fans when he dropped a wholesome video from Dubai, where the trailer of 'Shehzada' is being played at the tallest skyscraper in the world, Burj Khalifa.

Joining the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, whose 'Pathaan' trailer was screened on Burj Khalifa, Kartik has undoubtedly made a huge stride in his career and how!

The young entertainer who took the Hindi film industry by storm with his phenomenal acting in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', is currently on 'top of the world' and his latest Instagram post is the proof.

"Feeling like a Shehzada .. on Top of the world, literally #BurjKhalifa", wrote a happy and excited Kartik Aaryan alongside the video with a crown and a red heart emoji.

Kartik's proud father also shared the video with a heartwarming note writing, "You make your parent's everyday proud Koki... we are blessed to have a son, a shehzada like you (sic). Your hard work and dedication towards your work gets us worried sometimes as a parent because I'm seeing you that you are not eating properly, I don't know when you are sleeping, only work work work 24×7. But seeing you on world's tallest building Burj Khalifa, seeing you surrounded by thousands of people, being showered so much love everyday, sure it’s all worth it for you. Keep making us proud. We love you (sic) @kartikaaryan"

Apart from Kartik, 'Shehzada' also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.

Besides 'Shehzada' releasing tomorrow, Aaryan also has 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', 'Aashiqui 3' and Kabir Khan's untitled next in the pipeline.