Kartik Aaryan’s next with Vishal Bhardwaj gets an intriguing title; film to go on floors by Diwali 2024

Kartik Aaryan and Vishal Bhardwaj

It was just last week when reports of Kartik Aaryan collaborating with Vishal Bhardwaj made everyone super excited. It was heard that the 'Khufiya' maker had offered a gritty thriller to him, and apparently, the discussions are progressing in a positive direction. Now, as we were just getting our heads around the amazing news, Kartik Aaryan’s next with Vishal Bhardwaj has gotten an intriguing title. The film has reportedly been titled ‘Arjun Ustara’.

As per Bollywood Hungama, a source revealed that the film will be an ode to the late legendary actor Irrfan Khan. "Vishal Bhardwaj was planning to make a film in the pre-Covid world; however, the project was put on the back burner back in the day due to various issues. After years, it's now set for a revival with Kartik Aaryan playing the part, which once upon a time was to be played by Irrfan Khan," the portal quoted the source as saying.

The source further shared that the makers have tweaked the story a little to make it suit Kartik, and they are planning to start filming the movie by Diwali 2024. “Vishal and Sajid are on the lookout to cast a top A-list actress to play the female lead opposite Aaryan. Kartik's part in the film is said to be driven by action accompanied by strong emotions. The story has a lot of action, and the makers are planning to make it on a budget of Rs 150 crore," the source revealed. As per the claims, the movie will be shot extensively in Spain and Greece.

Kartik Aaryan on work front

Kartik recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film 'Chandu Champion'. Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu. 'Chandu Champion' marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan.

The actor has just started filming for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The actor took to his Instagram and shared the news of starting the “biggest film” of his career. He uploaded a picture of himself praying to the Gods with his back facing the camera. He wrote in the caption, “Starting The Biggest Film Of My Career Today #Shubharambh #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.”

