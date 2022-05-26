Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kartik Aaryan on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' success: Have always said it that I am a fan-made star

Kartik Aaryan on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' success: Have always said it that I am a fan-made star

Updated on: 26 May,2022 12:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The actor also says, "I cannot express how overwhelming that feeling is, when you are amidst the masses and there is over-pouring of love."

Kartik Aaryan on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' success: Have always said it that I am a fan-made star

Picture Courtesy: Pallav Paliwal


Fresh off the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kartik Aaryan is expectedly on cloud nine. And now, he opens up on how it feels like and says, "Whatever I am today, its because of all the love and support that my fans have given to me. So when Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 got such a massive response, they were the first ones I wanted to celebrate it with."

He adds, "I have always said it before that I am a fan-made star, so it was impossible for me to celebrate my big success without them. I cannot express how overwhelming that feeling is, when you are amidst the masses and there is overpouring of love. So I try my best to give that back to them when I can."




On the weekend of his release, the actor was seen crowded among a sea of fans outside Gaiety Galaxy when he visited the theatre to meet his fans. He also ran out on a bike to another screening at a theatre in Juhu to interact with more fans and immediately went back to Gaiety in an auto and surprised the audience in the end of a houseful show as he came in front of the screen and performed his hookstep while it played on the screen.


