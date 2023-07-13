Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film 'Satya Prem Ki Katha' has grossed a total of Rs 100 crore worldwide so far

(Pic courtesy: Kiara Advani/ Instagram, PR)

Listen to this article Kartik Aaryan on 'Satya Prem Ki Katha' success: Female audiences hailing my character, made it even more special x 00:00

With his charm and acting skills, actor Kartik Aaryan has made many women go weak in the knees. His character of a supporting and loving husband in the recent film 'Satya Prem Ki Katha' has imparted husband goals. Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is revolved around Kartik Aaryan and Kiara's love story. It has grossed a total of Rs 100 crore worldwide so far.

Reacting to the film's craze among audience especially women, Kartik said in a statement,' "I'm really humbled by the fact that Satyaprem Ki Katha has hit the 100CR overseas benchmark and continues to reach more and more people. This film will always remain extremely special to me and I am so grateful for the amount of love it got from audiences and critics alike. The female audience hailing my character Sattu, made it even more special. Though this is my 5th film to cross the 100 CRs worldwide collection, it just feels equally special and motivating each time to know that your work is reaching so many types of audiences, globally."

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Kartik recently flew to London for the shoot of his next with Kabir Khan named 'Chandu Champion'. He also has 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' along with a Love story which will be helmed by Anurag Basu, in the pipeline ahead.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever