Announced: Kartik Aaryan starrer Kabir Khan directorial 'Chandu Champion' to release on Eid 2024

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan dropped a special announcement for fans on Tuesday. He is teaming up with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Kabir Khan for a film titled 'Chandu Champion'. The film is said to be based on a real-life story. The trio kept the excitement of the audience alive with the announcement. Set to be mounted on a large scale, the film will be released on Eid al-Adha 2024, taking Kartik into a new league.

Sajid Nadiadwala, Kartik Aaryan, and Kabir Khan are coming together to bring a massive entertainer in a large-scale production. It is based on an extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. With the film, the audience will see Kartik doing a film based on a real-life story in which he will portray the lead character of Chandu.

While this mega project will bring Sajid and Kabir together once again after Satyprem Ki Katha, it will mark Kartik's first association with Kabir Khan. Kartik's fans were looking forward to updates about the film, and this announcement has surely been a treat for them.

"2024 will be your year too pehle Chandu Champion in June then Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Diwali," commented one fan on Kartik's post. Another pointed out that the release date coincides with the death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput. "Please change the date Kartik...... because it's the date of sushant's tragic demise...... please, understand the emotion..... because u r also a soft hearted person (sic)," the fan requested.

Kartik Aaryan had kicked shooting for the Kabir Khan film in June. The action drama went on floors in Joker Maidan in Film City, Goregaon. A source had revealed, “The shooting began with a hand-to-hand combat sequence featuring Kartik. The schedule has been planned in such a way that the major outdoor fight scenes will be shot before the monsoons hit the city. This film will see the leading man attempt action again after Shehzada."

Sajid Nadiadwala and Kartik Aaryan recently treated the audience with 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', which is currently running successfully in theatres. The film is garnering immense love from all age groups and has generated a strong word-of-mouth for its music, love story, and Kartik's out-and-out lover-boy charm.