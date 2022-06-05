Breaking News
Kartik Aaryan tests positive for COVID-19, shares post with fans

Updated on: 05 June,2022 09:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

As soon as he shared the information about his COVID-19 diagnosis, fans expressed concern over his health

Picture courtesy/Kartik Aaryan's Instagram account


Actor Kartik Aaryan, who was supposed to perform at IIFA 2022, has tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently in Mumbai and won't be travelling to Abu Dhabi for the film awards.

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)


Coronavirus international indian film academy kartik aaryan bollywood news Entertainment News

