Kartik Aaryan tests positive for COVID-19, shares post with fans

As soon as he shared the information about his COVID-19 diagnosis, fans expressed concern over his health

Picture courtesy/Kartik Aaryan's Instagram account

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who was supposed to perform at IIFA 2022, has tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently in Mumbai and won't be travelling to Abu Dhabi for the film awards.

On Saturday, Kartik took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans and followers.

