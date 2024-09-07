Kartik Aaryan visited Lalbaugcha Raja and captioned his post, "He is back." Kartik, who makes it a point to visit the temple every year during this festive season

Kartik Aaryan (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings on Ganesh Chaturthi x 00:00

On Ganesh Chaturthi 2024, Kartik Aaryan went to Mumbai's popular Lalbaugcha Raja temple on Saturday morning. He wore a blue kurta, looking festive for the occasion. Kartik also posted photos from his visit on Instagram.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja

Kartik Aaryan visited Lalbaugcha Raja and captioned his post, "He is back." Kartik, who makes it a point to visit the temple every year during this festive season, shared this message in his Instagram post, "And so am I for his blessings. Modak party begins. Ganpati Bappa Morya."

The Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 festival, which begins on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar month of Bhadrapada, is a vibrant ten-day celebration that concludes on Anantha Chaturdashi. Known also as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, the festival honours Lord Ganesha as the deity of new beginnings, the remover of obstacles, and the embodiment of wisdom and intelligence.

This year's festivities in Mumbai are particularly lively with the unveiling of the Lalbaugcha Raja idol, adding to the city's excitement.

Devotees across Maharashtra and beyond are actively participating by bringing Ganesh idols into their homes, fasting, preparing traditional offerings, and visiting various pandals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his warm wishes for Ganesh Chaturthi. Through a post on X (formerly Twitter), he conveyed, "Heartiest greetings of Ganesh Chaturthi to all countrymen. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying acclaim for his role in the sports drama 'Chandu Champion'.

Directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, the film portrays the inspiring story of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. Aaryan's transformative performance has earned praise from critics and fans alike. Additionally, Aaryan has completed filming for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', directed by Anees Bazmee. The film promises to be a thrilling continuation of the franchise, featuring Triptii Dimri alongside Aaryan and marking the return of Vidya Balan as Manjulika. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', helmed by Anees Bazmee, promises to be a thrilling addition to the franchise, starring Triptii Dimri alongside Kartik.The film also marks Vidya Balan's return to the franchise. She essayed the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster.

Kartik Aaryan's future projects also include 'Captain India'.

(With inputs from ANI)