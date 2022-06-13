Breaking News
Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' mints Rs. 171.17 crore at the box-office; shows his growing might as star

Updated on: 13 June,2022 04:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' mints Rs. 171.17 crore at the box-office; shows his growing might as star

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Kartik Aaryan


'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav has emerged as a box office winner, raking in Rs 171.17 crore in India so far.

The film, which released on May 20, collected Rs 3.45 crore on its 24th day bailing Bollywood out of troubled waters as very few Hindi films have managed to put up good numbers on the box office in recent times except for the runaway success of 'The Kashmir Files'.




Senior film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday shared the Kartik Aaryan-starrer film's collection in his tweet, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 continues to surprise [the industry] and silence [the detractors] with its super run, week after week... The excellent trending in Weekend 4 says it all... [Week 4] Fri 1.56 cr, Sat 3.01 cr, Sun 3.45 cr. Total:  171.17 cr. #India biz."


