Breaking News
Konkan Railway and MoRTH collaborate for tunnel projects on highways
Ajit Pawar announces new rules for beer, liquor shops in housing societies
Maharashtra govt to take action on religious places violating decibel limits: CM
BMC begins removing abandoned vehicles, shifts 54 cars from Matunga
Aurangzeb remarks case: Mumbai court grants anticipatory bail to Abu Azmi
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kartik Aaryan dating Sreeleela Actors mom adds fuel to relationship rumours

Kartik Aaryan dating Sreeleela? Actor's mom adds fuel to relationship rumours

Updated on: 12 March,2025 10:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Kartik Aaryan remains in the news for his love life. Going by the latest buzz, the "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" actor is currently romantically involved with Sreeleela

Kartik Aaryan dating Sreeleela? Actor's mom adds fuel to relationship rumours

Sreeleela and Kartik Aaryan. Pics/Instagram

Listen to this article
Kartik Aaryan dating Sreeleela? Actor's mom adds fuel to relationship rumours
x
00:00

Aside from his professional commitments, Kartik Aaryan remains in the news for his love life. Going by the latest buzz, the "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" actor is currently romantically involved with Southern actress Sreeleela.
 
Adding fuel to rumour mills, Kartik's mother Mala Tiwari said something during the recently held IIFA Awards 2025 that raised a lot of eyebrows.


A clip that has gone viral over the internet featured Kartik's mother being asked about her future daughter-in-law's expectations. Reacting to this, Mala Tiwari revealed that she wants a good doctor as her son’s wife.


Kartik’s mother stated in the video, “The family’s demand is a very good doctor”. Netizens are taking her statement as a hint towards her son's speculated lady love.


For those who do not know, Sreeleela is also studying to become a doctor.

The latest statement by Kartik's mother has fueled the speculations about Kartik and Sreeleela being in a relationship.

Some time back, a video of Sreeleela having fun at Kartik's family celebration went viral on social media. The clip showed her dancing with other guests during a house party.

According to the reports, Kartik and his family hosted a celebration for his sister, Dr Kritika Tiwari as she achieved another milestone in her medical career.

In the meantime, Kartik and Sreeleela have also been paired in a movie together. These two will be seen sharing the screen in director Anurag Basu's next. This yet-to-be-titled drama will be produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. While the name of the film has still not been announced, it is believed that the project could be an addition to the popular "Aashiqui" franchise, "Aashiqui 3". An official confirmation is still awaited.

The recently shared teaser clip showed Kartik singing "Tu Meri Zindagi" on stage. He sported a heavy beard and rugged long hair.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kartik aaryan Sreeleela Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 IIFA bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK