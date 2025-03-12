Kartik Aaryan remains in the news for his love life. Going by the latest buzz, the "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" actor is currently romantically involved with Sreeleela

Sreeleela and Kartik Aaryan. Pics/Instagram

Listen to this article Kartik Aaryan dating Sreeleela? Actor's mom adds fuel to relationship rumours x 00:00

Aside from his professional commitments, Kartik Aaryan remains in the news for his love life. Going by the latest buzz, the "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" actor is currently romantically involved with Southern actress Sreeleela.



Adding fuel to rumour mills, Kartik's mother Mala Tiwari said something during the recently held IIFA Awards 2025 that raised a lot of eyebrows.

ADVERTISEMENT

A clip that has gone viral over the internet featured Kartik's mother being asked about her future daughter-in-law's expectations. Reacting to this, Mala Tiwari revealed that she wants a good doctor as her son’s wife.

Kartik’s mother stated in the video, “The family’s demand is a very good doctor”. Netizens are taking her statement as a hint towards her son's speculated lady love.

For those who do not know, Sreeleela is also studying to become a doctor.

The latest statement by Kartik's mother has fueled the speculations about Kartik and Sreeleela being in a relationship.

Some time back, a video of Sreeleela having fun at Kartik's family celebration went viral on social media. The clip showed her dancing with other guests during a house party.

According to the reports, Kartik and his family hosted a celebration for his sister, Dr Kritika Tiwari as she achieved another milestone in her medical career.

In the meantime, Kartik and Sreeleela have also been paired in a movie together. These two will be seen sharing the screen in director Anurag Basu's next. This yet-to-be-titled drama will be produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. While the name of the film has still not been announced, it is believed that the project could be an addition to the popular "Aashiqui" franchise, "Aashiqui 3". An official confirmation is still awaited.

The recently shared teaser clip showed Kartik singing "Tu Meri Zindagi" on stage. He sported a heavy beard and rugged long hair.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever