Karwa Chauth is approaching, and everyone is preparing for the special day. Bhagyashree shared a video of her Mehndi party, which is full of masti. The video features the actress dancing and enjoying herself with her friends as they apply beautiful henna designs on their hands in preparation for this special day in the life of a married woman.

Bhagyashree's Karwa Chauth preparation video

While sharing the fun video, Bhagyashree wrote, "Mehndi party with the gang! Oh, what fun it was! We ate, we danced, we indulged in ourselves... that one evening when it was all about US!" In the clip, Bhagyashree can be seen wearing a beautiful red outfit paired with a stunning multicolored dupatta that has a golden border. The actress wore her hair open and accessorized with oxidized kada and earrings. With minimal makeup and a small bindi on her forehead, she stole hearts. When Bhagyashree wrote "Mehndi party," she actually meant full-on masti, as we could spot multiple hookah pots in the video. The ladies were having the time of their lives as they prepared for the big fast.

Fans react to Bhagyashree's Karwa Chauth prepration

As soon as the girl gang posted the video, fans began reacting to it. One wrote, "Life is too short, so live it with people who appreciate you. Every day should be lived wholeheartedly to the fullest. You had a very enjoyable day. Very nice." Another commented, "@bhagyashree.online Wow ma'am! You are an actress. We are proud that your living standard reflects Indian culture. And the same culture matches our society. Jai Shree Shyam. Ma'am, I will be happy when my family gets a chance to meet yours. Baba ji ki kirpa bni rahe aap par hamesha." A third fan shared, "Waaa. Waaa.....Majha ahe saglya friendschi...dhammal masti n Njoy...Gr8.. Team!"

About Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu festival celebrated by married women in North India, involving a day of fasting from sunrise to moonrise for their husbands' well-being. The day starts with a pre-dawn meal called 'Sargi,' prepared by the mother-in-law. In the evening, they perform a puja to honor Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, listen to the Karwa Chauth story, and offer prayers. The fast concludes with the sighting of the moon, after which women look at their husbands through a sieve and offer water to break their fast.