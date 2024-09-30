An emotional story set in a rural backdrop near Banaras delves into the importance of education and offers a perfect mix of drama, romance, and a social message

'Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass' is all set to release on October 18

Listen to this article Kashika Kapoor's 'Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass' is all set to warm your heart x 00:00

Films like '12th Fail' and 'Super 30' have not only triumphed at the box office but also earned praise for their impactful messages centered around the importance of education. The much-awaited trailer of Kashika Kapoor's debut film, 'Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass', was unveiled at DY Patil University, Pune on September 29. The trailer launch event was graced by the special guest Padma Shri Awardee and Founder of Super 30, Anand Kumar, who came as the Guest of Honor on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #AGMPMOVIE (@aayushmati_geeta_matric_pass)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #AGMPMOVIE (@aayushmati_geeta_matric_pass)

The film focuses on women’s empowerment within the purview of education, love, societal transformation, and the hurdles faced by women. Set in an ideologically conservative rural village, the story follows the journey of Geeta (played by Kashika Kapoor), a young woman whose parents prioritize her education over everything else and are determined that she complete her matriculation before marriage.

As the plot unfolds, Kundan (played by Anuj Saini) falls in love with Geeta and wishes to marry her. However, Geeta’s family rejects the proposal, emphasizing the importance of her completing her education first. Despite societal challenges, love blossoms between Geeta and Kundan, leading to a conflict that exposes the deep-rooted conventional mindset of the villagers.

Kashika Kapoor shares her thoughts before the release of the film

Kashika Kapoor, speaking about the film, said, "I’m thrilled that the trailer is finally out. With Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass, I aim to bring about a meaningful change and inspire education for the girl child in rural areas. I’ve poured my heart and soul into this project, and I truly hope the audience connects with it. We’ve created this film with immense love, shedding light on a topic that has been talked about but never fully explored. I can’t wait for everyone to experience it in theatres on October 18th".

The film also shows a parallel world portraying the flaws of the Indian education system and how it operates. The accessibility of better education and loopholes like corruption are also depicted in the film. The climax of the film is drawn from a major real-life scam where the top 10 students who excelled are called for re-examination. The film is directed by Pradip Khairwara, who has also co-written the film with Kabir Keval and Navnitesh Singh. The background score is given by Sanjeev Anand. It also stars Atul Srivastava, Alka Amin, and Arun Giri in major roles.

With its perfect blend of drama, romance, and a powerful social message, Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass is set to leave a lasting impact on audiences.

Other films that emphasise the importance of Education

In the past, many films have been made to spread awareness about the importance of education, especially the education of girls, to empower them and make them independent. Some of them are 'Nil Battey Sannata', Hichki, 'Stanley Ka Dabba', 'I Am Kalam', 'Hindi Medium', and 'Angrezi Medium'.