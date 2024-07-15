Katrina Kaif Birthday 2024: Vicky Kaushal reveals plans for special day; rubbishes pregnancy rumours

Again, while rubbishing all the rumours about Katrina Kaif's pregnancy, Vicky Kaushal has revealed his plans for actress' birthday

In Pic: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal (Pic/Instagram)

Katrina Kaif is making all the headlines owing to her pregnancy rumours. Vicky Kaushal, who is busy promoting his film Bad Newz, has been questioned about his wife Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy rumours time and again. Again, while rubbishing all the rumours, Vicky Kaushal has revealed his plans for Katrina Kaif’s birthday.

Katrina Kaif celebrates her birthday on July 16. Vicky Kaushal, while talking about the plans and ongoing rumours, shared, “It's a very special day. The plan is just to spend some quality time together because promotions have been going on for a long time, and she's also been travelling. As for the good news that you are talking about, whenever it happens, we’ll be very happy to share it, but until then, there’s no truth to that, and it's only speculation.”

About Vicky Kaushal’s film Bad Newz:

A rare comedy inspired by true events, Bad Newz explores the comedic side of a rare pregnancy phenomenon, heteropaternal superfecundation. The film unfolds with Saloni (played by Triptii Dimri) discovering that she is pregnant with twins from two different fathers, Akhil (played by Vicky Kaushal) and Gurbir (played by Ammy Virk). This unimaginable scenario sets the stage for a series of sidesplitting and heartwarming events that make for an unforgettable cinematic experience.

The trailer of the film promises a laughter riot. What caught our eye was Katrina Kaif's poster and Vicky Kaushal being possessive about it.

About the pregnancy rumours:

Earlier, a representative for Katrina Kaif urged all media houses to take down reports on the same. Times Now/Zoom quoted a source saying, “Yes, she is pregnant. They will welcome their first child in London. Vicky is already there with her.” The statement read, “Request all media houses to immediately stop this unconfirmed reporting and speculation.”

This is not the first time Katrina’s pregnancy reports have gone viral. Their pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar earlier this year had also ignited a similar buzz.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot back in December 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. Their wedding was an intimate affair.