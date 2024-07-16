Katrina Kaif's birthday, let’s see how the actress reacted after seeing Vicky Kaushal's smooth moves in 'Tauba Tauba' from his film 'Bad Newz'

In Pic: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are the cutest couple in Bollywood. They often share adorable stories about themselves. Vicky Kaushal is making the world go 'Tauba Tauba' with his new song and dance moves from his upcoming film Bad Newz. Today, on Katrina Kaif's birthday, let’s see how the actress reacted after seeing Vicky Kaushal's song and smooth moves.

In an interview with Film Companion, Vicky Kaushal was asked about Katrina's reaction. The actor shared that he heaved a big sigh of relief when Katrina gave him a thumbs up after watching the video of the song. Vicky said, “She keeps telling me, ‘I know you love to dance. But you are a baraati dancer, not a trained one.’ That’s because I get carried away, and she tells me that is fine in real life, but I need to preserve the energy for the camera.”

“This time, she was happy because I held back in terms of expression, moves, and attitude. She was talking on those lines when she said that the dancing is good. And she was happier on that front because I kept it cool,” he added.

Further sharing his feelings after getting Katrina's approval, Vicky said, “The biggest relief was when she approved of the song. She was like, ‘This is good.’ And I was like, ‘Shukaar hai’ (heaved a sigh of relief)."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot back in December 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. Their wedding was an intimate affair.

About Vicky Kaushal’s film BadNewz:

A rare comedy inspired by true events, BadNewz explores the comedic side of a rare pregnancy phenomenon, heteropaternal superfecundation. The film unfolds with Saloni (played by Triptii Dimri) discovering that she is pregnant with twins from two different fathers, Akhil (played by Vicky Kaushal) and Gurbir (played by Ammy Virk). This unimaginable scenario sets the stage for a series of sidesplitting and heartwarming events that make for an unforgettable cinematic experience.

The trailer of the film promises a laughter riot. What caught our eye was Katrina Kaif’s poster and Vicky Kaushal being possessive about it.