Mumbai: Why H West Ward has highest Covid-19 cases
Mumbai Police summons Nupur Sharma over remarks against Prophet Mohammad
Mumbai reports 1,745 new Covid-19 cases, one death
Those who insult Hanuman Chalisa lost: Devendra Fadnavis on RS elections
Katrina Kaif has funny reply to Farah Khan's 'Vicky has found someone else' comment

Updated on: 12 June,2022 01:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Tagging Katrina in the same, Farah hilariously said that her husband Vicky has "found someone else". In the picture, Vicky is seen looking sharp dressed in a casual white t-shirt and denim look

Vicky Kaushal/picture courtesy: Vicky Kaushal's Official Instagram account


Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif had the funniest reply to filmmaker Farah Khan's hilarious comment on actor Vicky Kaushal finding someone else.

Farah took to Instagram where she shared a picture with Vicky. The two are currently in Croatia.




Tagging Katrina in the same, Farah hilariously said that her husband Vicky has "found someone else". In the picture, Vicky is seen looking sharp dressed in a casual white t-shirt and denim look.


