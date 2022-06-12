Katrina Kaif has funny reply to Farah Khan's 'Vicky has found someone else' comment

Tagging Katrina in the same, Farah hilariously said that her husband Vicky has "found someone else". In the picture, Vicky is seen looking sharp dressed in a casual white t-shirt and denim look

Vicky Kaushal/picture courtesy: Vicky Kaushal's Official Instagram account

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif had the funniest reply to filmmaker Farah Khan's hilarious comment on actor Vicky Kaushal finding someone else.

Farah took to Instagram where she shared a picture with Vicky. The two are currently in Croatia.

Tagging Katrina in the same, Farah hilariously said that her husband Vicky has "found someone else". In the picture, Vicky is seen looking sharp dressed in a casual white t-shirt and denim look.

Show full article