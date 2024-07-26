Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kay Kay Menon announces detective drama series Shekhar Home check out first look

Updated on: 26 July,2024 11:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Kay Kay Menon is all set to enthrall the audience with his new role in the upcoming detective drama series 'Shekhar Home'

Actor Kay Kay Menon is all set to enthrall the audience with his new role in the upcoming detective drama series 'Shekhar Home'. Makers on Thursday unveiled the first look. Taking to Instagram, streaming platform JioCinema treated fans with the first glimpse of the series of lead.


A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)


Sharing the poster, makers captioned the post, "Piece it together and you'll realize HE is the only one who can solve all mysteries. #ShekharHome coming soon exclusively on #JioCinemaPremium."

'Shekhar Home', a detective drama series, starring Kay Kay Menon in the lead. The first look unveiled by the platform gives a quick glimpse of Kay Kay in the role of a detective.

'Shekhar Home' is produced by BBC Studios and directed by Rohan Sippy and Srijit Mukherjee.Kay Kay Menon was recently seen in 'The Railway Men'.'The Railway Men' marked the directorial debut of Shiv Rawail, son of veteran director Rahul Rawail.

It revolves around the Bhopal Gas Tragedy and how railway workers put themselves on line to save thousands of lives. R Madhavan, Divyenndu, Babil Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Mandira Bedi also featured in the show.

'The Railway Men', which was created under the banner of YRF Entertainment, is streaming on Netflix from November 18.

