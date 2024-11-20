Shilpa Shetty wishes 'star' Sushmita Sen with a heartfelt note on birthday

Sushmita made history in 1994 when she became the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title at the age of 18

Sushmita Sen is celebrating her 49th birthday on Tuesday and wishes have been pouring in for the actor from B-town celebs.

Among the many celebs sending their love and blessings to the former beauty queen was Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram Story to share a throwback picture with Sushmita. She accompanied the phtot with an adorable message.

"Happy Birthday, Sush! May this year bring you endless love, boundless joy, radiant health, and endless blessings. Keep shining like the star you are!@sushmitasen47," read Shilpa's the post

Actor Rakul Preet Singh also posted a sweet message for Sushmita on her Instagram Story along with a beautiful picture of Sush.

"Happy Birthday @sushmitasen47! May your day be surrounded by love, filled with laughter, and marked by unforgettable moments. Here's to a year of health, happiness, and success!" her post read.

Sushmita made history in 1994 when she became the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title at the age of 18.

Following her pageant success, Sushmita entered Bollywood, and made her debut in 1996 with 'Dastak'. She went on to work in movies like 'Biwi No. 1', 'Main Hoon Na', and 'Aankhen'.

Apart from acting, Sushmita is also admired for her independence and fearlessness, including her decision to adopt two daughters, Renee and Alisah, as a single mother.

Meanwhile, Sushmita recently stole the spotlight at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024, where she graced the runway as the showstopper for designer Rashi Kapoor.

The former Miss Universe showcased her confidence and elegance in a breathtaking white ivory saree adorned with sequins and paired with a striking strapless blouse, embodying the essence of modern Indian fashion.

On the professional front, Sushmita was last seen in the acclaimed series "Aarya," which received critical acclaim and an International Emmy nomination.

The first part of the third season premiered in 2023, and the second half aired in February 2024.

