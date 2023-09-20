Ketan Anand, the son of Dev Anand's brother Chetan Anand, has refuted rumours that the late actor's Juhu bungalow is being sold

Dev Anand

Listen to this article Ketan Anand rubbishes reports of Dev Anand's bungalow being sold: 'It's false news' x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Recent reports said that the Juhu mansion belonging to screen icon Dev Anand is being sold Ketan Anand, son of Dev Anand`s brother Chetan, has denied news of any such sale Sources said that the property is being sold since there is nobody here to take care of it

Recent reports said that the mansion belonging to screen icon Dev Anand has been sold. According to a report in Hindustan Times, Dev Anand’s Juhu bungalow, where the late actor spent the most glorious years of his life with his wife Kalpana Kartik and children Suniel Anand and Devina Anand, has been sold to a real estate company.

However, Ketan Anand, son of Dev Anand's brother Chetan, has denied that any such sale is taking place. He told ETimes, "No, it's false news. I have checked with Devina and the family."

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports had said that Dev Anand’s Juhu bungalow is being sold to a real estate company. "The deal is also done and paperwork is going on. It has been sold for approximately ₹350-400 crores as it’s a prime location with bungalows of prominent industrialists in the locality," sources said.

An insider, who also lives close to Anand’s home, apparently told HT, “Actors like Madhuri Dixit Nene and Dimple Kapadia also once lived in the apartments around the bungalow. The place will now be replaced by a 22-floor long tower.”

Sources said that the property is being sold since there is nobody here to take care of it. Anand's son Suniel lives in the US, while his daughter Devina lives in Ooty with her mother Kalpana. "There is no one in Mumbai to take care of the property and hence they have taken the decision to sell off the bungalow. In fact, they had also sold some property in Panvel, Maharashtra for the same reason,” the source said.

When Dev Anand chose to build a house in Juhu, it was a relatively unknown neighbourhood. He had previously stated in interviews that he picked the location because he fell in love with its remoteness. “I built my Juhu house 1950. Juhu was a small village then and there was total wilderness. I liked it because I’m a loner. Juhu has become very crowded now, too full of people, especially on Sundays. It’s not the same beach any longer. My Iris Park residence doesn’t have a park anymore, there is a school and four bungalows bang opposite my place,” he had told a media outlet.

Dev Anand was born on September 26, 1923, and passed away on December 3, 2011. He was a legendary Indian actor, film producer, director, and screenwriter. He is regarded as one of the most influential and charismatic actors in the history of Indian cinema. Dev Anand's career spanned over six decades, during which he appeared in numerous iconic Bollywood films.