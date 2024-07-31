Breaking News
Khel Khel Mein: Check out Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor's romantic chemistry in 'Duur Na Karin'

Updated on: 31 July,2024 07:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

The first track, Punjabi dance number features Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan

Vaani Kapoor and Akshay Kumar. Pic/Yogen Shah

After making fans groove to track 'Hauli Hauli', makers of multi-starrer 'Khel Khel Mein' unveiled a new track, titled 'Duur Na Karin'.


The romantic track is sung by Vishal Mishra and Zahrah S Khan. It's composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics are penned by Kumaar. The lyrics and the chemistry between Akshay and Vaani Kapoor.

The first track, Punjabi dance number features Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan.

In the song, Fardeen Khan and Akshay even recreated their iconic Heyy Babyy step. All decked up in traditional outfits, groove to the beats of party anthem.

The song is sung by Guru Randhawa, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar.

The comedy-drama will be out in theatres on August 15, 2024. It was originally supposed to be released in September.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai, Khel Khel Mein "aims to redefine the comedy-drama genre, offering a rollercoaster ride of emotions that transcends the ordinary. Save the date for this cinematic delight, poised to leave audiences in splits and craving for more", as per the statement.

Earlier this year, the makers shared a BTS photo from the sets along with the announcement of the release date, "This Independence Day, step into a mad world of laughter, drama and loads of fun! Mark your calendars for August 15, 2024 when Khel Khel Mein hits the theatres."

'Khel Khel Mein' is directed by Mudassar Aziz.

Click here!

