As Kiara Advani turns a year older, we revisit her romantic proposal story in Rome. The actress had shared the story on an episode of Koffee With Karan

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Listen to this article Revisiting Sidharth Malhotra's romantic proposal to Kiara Advani in Rome x 00:00

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. As the actress turns a year older on July 31, we revisit her beautiful proposal story in Rome. The actress had appeared on one episode of Koffee With Karan season 8 alongside Vicky Kaushal when she shared the story of how her then-boyfriend and now-husband Sidharth proposed to her. While talking to host Karan Johar on the chat show, Kiara had described how Sidharth had planned a romantic proposal for her in Rome before their wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Sidharth Malhotra proposed to Kiara

The actress said on the show, "You know when Sid came to that episode (last year's Koffee With Karan episode), we had just come back from Rome where he proposed to me. My parents weren't there. It was our first family holiday with me and his family."

Kiara added that she had some idea that Sidharth might propose to her on the trip, but she had no clue that it would be at the beginning of the trip.

Recalling the incident, Kiara said, "I had a little bit of inclination that he would propose. I told him that you have to speak to my parents, and he said, are you kidding me? I said, yeah, you first ask them and take their permission, let's do it the right way. They will be happy. My mom unfortunately had COVID so she couldn't travel with us. So I went with his parents."

Shershaah dialogues to the rescue

She added, "It did come as a surprise because I did not know where on this trip and also in my head, I was like I hope he does propose, because now I've built it up... So it was the first destination we went to on that trip. He took us to this Michelin star restaurant and his nephew was with us who was supposed to take the photos and capture the moment. I was sleepy because I had just landed and joined them on this trip. So, I was really tired. And he has planned the works. He has done this candle-light dinner on top. We go back after dinner. He takes me up for a walk and suddenly a violinist comes out of the bushes playing and sweetly his nephew taking our video from the bushes and Sid goes on one knee and proposes."

It was a quite a filmi proposal as Sidharth used dialogues from their film Shershaah to propose to Kiara. "I was so overwhelmed. Then he starts saying the lines of Shershaah He's like, Dilli ka seedha saadha launda hun (I am a simple boy from Delhi) with the full dialogues of Shershaah and I burst out laughing," Kiara said recalling the incident.