Kiara Advani returns to work two weeks after marrying Sidharth Malhotra

On Saturday, Kiara Advani shared an Instagram story

Kiara Advani

On Saturday, Kiara Advani shared an Instagram story announcing that she returned to work, two weeks after marrying Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara shared a video clip from her make-up room. She captioned the post, 'Back to work.' According to reports, the actress is currently busy shooting for ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ with Kartik and ‘RC 15’ with Ram Charan, directed by S Shankar.

Kiara and Sidharth had tied the knot on February 7th, they had a destination wedding in Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and Mira Rajput Kapoor were among the celebrities present at Sid-Kiara's wedding. Other than actors, Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal were also at the wedding. Isha and Kiara are childhood friends.

The couple wanted a private wedding and made sure no photos or videos leaked from the venue. Their wedding festivities started with haldi and mehendi ceremonies last weekend. A sangeet ceremony was held on Monday.

Post their dreamy wedding in Jaisalmer, the couple hosted two grand receptions, one in Mumbai for their industry friends and one for Sidharth's family in Delhi.

Currents had between Sidharth and Kiara on the sets of the film 'Shershaah'. It marked their first film together and it was Sidharth who had recommended to get Kiara on board to play the lead opposite him. However, the first met each other in person at the wrap up party of Lust Stories

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

A few days ago, Sidharth had attended a perfume brand event in Mumbai. During the event, he referred to Kiara Advani as ‘my wife’. A video from the event is now going viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Also Read: Bollywood Top Stories! 'Selfiee' Box Office, Shamita Shetty on being perceived as unapproachable