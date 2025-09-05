Breaking News
King: Shah Rukh Khan's look from the actioner out? Actor to sport grey hair

Updated on: 05 September,2025 02:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for King, and a viral pic showing his look from the film is now going viral. As per a reddit post, the actor will sport grey hair for the actioner which also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone

King: Shah Rukh Khan's look from the actioner out? Actor to sport grey hair

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s King is one of the most anticipated films. The film features an ensemble cast, and the cast has already shot the first schedule in Mumbai. While major details about the shoot have been kept under wraps, a Reddit post has gone viral for sharing Shah Rukh Khan’s alleged look from the film.

Shah Rukh Khan’s look from King leaked

A Redditor posted a photo of a man with grey hair walking out of a McDonald’s. The image was zoomed in and pixellated, making it unclear to identify the man in the picture. However, the Reddit user claimed that the picture is of Shah Rukh Khan’s look for King. Have a look here:


The picture quickly went viral, and fans flooded the comments section with reactions. One Redditor commented, “It’s him, 99 percent confirmed,” while another wrote, “Wow. That’s surprising, isn’t it?”

SRK spotted on the sets of King
Shah Rukh Khan’s injury on King sets

For those unversed, the shoot of King was recently halted after SRK suffered severe injury during the shoot of an action sequence. He was even rushed to US for treatment. While the actor recuperates, reports are rife that the release of King is delayed. The film which was supposed to release in 2026, will not hit the screens in 2027.

A source had exclusively told mid-day, “King’s team has hit pause on the shoot. Shah Rukh needs to rest it out for weeks before he can face the camera again. It is an action-heavy film, so the team doesn’t want to take a chance with his health.” 

The insider added, “The team is now chalking out the plan for the next schedule. Earlier, King was being pegged as a Gandhi Jayanti 2026 offering. That is not possible now; it may get pushed by months to have an early 2027 release.” 

Talking about King, it features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi and Abhay Verma in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will also make an appearance in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut Ba***ds of Bollywood. Apart from this, he also made the nation proud by winning the 71st National Award for his stint in Jawan.

