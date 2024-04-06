Breaking News
Kiran Rao on divorce with Aamir Khan I wanted to live independently
Kiran Rao on divorce with Aamir Khan: 'I wanted to live independently'

Updated on: 06 April,2024 01:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

in a new interview, Kiran has opened up about her thoughts on marriage as an institution and her decision to part ways with Aamir Khan

Kiran Rao on divorce with Aamir Khan: 'I wanted to live independently'

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan

Kiran Rao on divorce with Aamir Khan: ‘I wanted to live independently’
Kiran Rao is making headlines for her recently released film 'Laapataa Ladies'. From netizens, friends, to actors, everyone has lauded Kiran for her exceptional storytelling skills. Kiran never hesitates to put her opinion forward. Now, in a new interview, Kiran has opened up about her thoughts on marriage as an institution and her decision to part ways with Aamir Khan.


In conversation with Brut India, Kiran said, “Aamir and I lived together for about a year before we got married, and honestly, we did it more because of parents. At that time too, we knew that it's a great institution if you can function as an individual as well as a couple within that institution.”


She further continued, “I think the thing that we don't talk about enough is how marriage tends to stifle especially women. So, how you know you could perhaps find a way to be more yourself within it, is I think something that is up for debate and discussion.”


When asked if she ever feared divorce, Kiran Rao shared, “I took my sweet time so I didn't have any worry about it. The thing is, Aamir and I were very strong and continue to have a very strong relationship as two humans. We are very connected to each other; we deeply respect and love each other, so that hasn't changed, and so, therefore, I was not worried. I knew that I needed my space. I wanted to live independently, and I needed that to grow myself. I felt that it was for my own growth and Aamir acknowledged that as well and supported that. So that actually really helped. It wasn't because we don't care for each other or have any problems or deep disagreements, so I didn't fear divorce.”

'Laapataa Ladies', the film, is set in 2001 Madhya Pradesh, a time when mobile phones were precious and the internet and technology had not made everything easily accessible. The story of the movie revolves around two newly-wed brides who get separated from their families and how a slip-up sets many things right. In a very subtle way, using elements of humor and hope, Kiran has attempted to address a strong social issue and women's empowerment.

The main cast of the film includes Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam, and the project is also launching two very talented young actresses who play the brides. The script is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. 'Laapataa Ladies' hit the theaters on March 1.

