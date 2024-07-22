Kiran Rao shared that her divorce from Aamir Khan has made her very happy, honestly

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan with son Azad

Kiran Rao, who is making waves with her recent directorial 'Laapataa Ladies', has opened up about her divorce from Aamir Khan. In a recent interview, she shared that they had a happy divorce and that both her and Aamir Khan's families have supported her during that time.

In a conversation with Faye D'Souza, Kiran shared that "It's been a very happy divorce" for them, stating, "I feel relationships need to be redefined from time to time because we change as human beings as we grow. We need different things and this (divorce) is what I felt would make me happy and has made me very happy, honestly."

"Before Aamir, I was single for a very long time. I really enjoyed my independence. I was lonely, but now I have Azad (her son), so I tend not to be lonely. I think loneliness is the only thing that most people are a bit worried about when they get divorced or lose a partner. I haven't felt lonely at all. In fact, I am supported by both families, his family and mine. So, actually, it has been only good stuff. It's been a very happy divorce," she added.

Though it is a happy divorce, it was not easy for Aamir and Kiran to end their marriage. She shared that it took them a while to get prepared for this decision, saying, "We needed to be secure in the fact that we are not going anywhere, we are there for each other for the long term. It's just that we don't have to be married."

She further talked about how Aamir and her relationship is so strong that they do not need a paper to define their bond, saying, "There's a lot of love, a lot of respect, a lot of shared history, shared laughs, shared ideology, there's lots of things that we look for in each other. So, I didn't want to lose that. When I was secure enough to say, 'Yeah, we don't need the paper to say that we are married but we know what we mean to each other'... This is a partnership which will stand the test of time despite the divorce."

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao met on the sets of 'Lagaan'. The couple tied the knot on December 28, 2005, and welcomed their son Azad through surrogacy in 2011. It was finally in 2021 when they decided to part ways.