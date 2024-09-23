Kira Rao, director of Laapataa Ladies has been selected to represent India at the Oscars. The film starring newcomers in the lead has been backed by Rao and actor Aamir Khan

-Kiran Rao; R- Still from Laapataa Ladies

Kiran Rao's directorial 'Laapataa Ladies' has been selected by the Film Federation of India as India's official entry for Oscars. After the announcement was made, Kiran shared a statement expressing her delight at the film being selected to represent India. The Hindi film, a light-hearted satire on patriarchy, was chosen from a list of 29 films, including Bollywood hit 'Animal', Malayalam National Award winner 'Aattam' and Cannes winner 'All We Imagine As Light'.

Kiran Rao expresses her excitement as Laapataa Ladies begins Oscar journey

I am deeply honored and beyond delighted that our film ‘Laapataa Ladies’ has been chosen as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards. This recognition is a testament to the tireless work of my entire team, whose dedication and passion brought this story to life. Cinema has always been a powerful medium to connect hearts, transcend boundaries, and ignite meaningful conversations. I hope that this film will resonate with audiences across the world, just as it has in India.

I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the selection committee and to everyone who believed in this film. ​It is indeed a great privilege to be selected from among such amazing Indian films this year - who are equally worthy contenders for this honor.

My deepest thanks go to Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios for their unwavering support and faith in this vision. It has been a privilege to work alongside such a passionate and talented team of professionals who shared my commitment to telling this story.​ I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the entire cast and crew, whose immense talent, dedication, and hard work made this film possible. This journey has been one of incredible collaboration and growth.

To the audience, your love and support mean the world to us, and it is your belief in this film that continues to inspire us as filmmakers to push creative boundaries. Thank you once again for this incredible honor. We look forward to taking this journey ahead with great enthusiasm.

Film Federation of India's citation upon choosing Laapataa Ladies

The citation reads: Indian women are a strange mixture of submission and dominance. Well-defined, powerful characters in one word a 'Laapataa Ladies' (Hindi) captures this diversity perfectly, though in a semi-idyllic world and in a tongue-in-cheek way. It shows you that women can happily desire to be homemakers as well as rebel and be entrepreneurially inclined. A story that can simultaneously be seen as one that needs change, and one that can bring about change. Laapataa Ladies (Hindi) is a film that can engage, entertain and make sense not just for women in India but universally as well.