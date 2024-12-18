Laapataa Ladies is out of the Oscars race. The film’s team, along with Kiran Rao, thanked everyone for their support and congratulated the top 15 shortlisted films.

Filmmaker Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, India’s official entry for Best International Feature at the 97th Academy Awards, failed to make it to the Oscars shortlist. With Laapataa Ladies out of the Oscars race, the film’s official handle, in collaboration with Kiran Rao, put out a long note to thank everyone for their support. They also congratulated the teams of all the top 15 shortlisted films and wished them the very best in the next stages.

Kiran Rao expresses gratitude

While sharing the poster of Lost Ladies, they wrote, "Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies) did not make it to the Academy Awards shortlist this year, and we are, of course, disappointed, but equally, we are immensely grateful for the incredible support and belief we’ve received throughout this journey. We extend our gratitude to the Academy members and the FFI jury for considering our film. To be included in this prestigious process alongside some of the finest films from across the world is an honour in itself. Our heartfelt thanks to all the audiences around the world who have expressed their love and support for our film."

Further, while congratulating the other films, they wrote, "We congratulate the teams of all the top 15 shortlisted films and wish them the very best in the next stages of the awards."

"For us, this is not the end but a step forward. We remain committed to bringing more powerful stories to life and sharing them with the world. Thank you for being part of this journey," they concluded.

About Laapataa Ladies

Directed by Kiran Rao and produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies was released in theatres on March 1, 2024. It starred Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam. Set against the backdrop of rural India, Laapataa Ladies revolves around the story of two young brides who get exchanged on a train.

The film’s team, including director Kiran Rao and producer Aamir Khan, already kickstarted the campaign for Oscars 2025. The movie was screened in London recently. On November 12, a new poster for the film was unveiled with the title Lost Ladies. It highlighted a change for international audiences, as the Hindi word Laapataa was translated to its English word, Lost.