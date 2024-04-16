Kirron Kher explains her choice to sit out of the 2024 Lok Sabha Election, sharing a heartfelt interaction with PM Modi

Kirron Kher and PM Modi

Kirron Kher, a two-time National Film Award winner, is a prominent and popular leader for the BJP in Punjab. Her victories in the last two Lok Sabha elections from the Chandigarh constituency showcased her strong standing among the people. In 2014, she secured 1.91 lakh votes, defeating Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal.

In the 2019 elections, Kher increased her vote count to 2.31 lakh against the same Congress candidate. Therefore, the BJP's decision to replace her with Sanjay Tandon for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat surprised many.

Kirron Kher opens up about decision to skip Lok Sabha Election 2024

Kher has spoken up about why she won't be running in the upcoming elections. In a recent interview with Times Now, she clarified that she wasn't removed from the candidacy. Instead, she personally opted out of running this time. Kher had been battling cancer and had undergone treatment, but she's since recovered.

In the interview, Kirron said, “Two months ago, I met our party president JP Nadda and Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah and requested that they let me sit out this time. When I fell ill… I had multiple myeloma… I had to be in Mumbai for about a year for my treatment. By the grace of God, I am completely fine now. But I missed out on that year in Chandigarh. And I don’t want my party to suffer because of my absence.”

“I am eager to work in so many other fields and do so many other things. I did India’s Got Talent this year and last year. I hope that I’ll be able to work for my party again,” she added.

Kher shared that Amit Shah praised her efforts as a party worker in Chandigarh. The Union Territory of Chandigarh is scheduled to vote on June 1st, “He (Modi) was so kind to me and called me when I fell ill. He told me not to worry about anything and urged me to relax since I was so worried about missing Parliament sessions. I never missed the sessions (prior to that) and had very good attendance and participation.”