Kirti Kulhari on teaming up with R Madhavan in the comedy thriller Hisaab Barabar

Kirti Kulhari on Hisaab Barabar: 'R Madhavan cut the filminess of the dialogues'

Kirti Kulhari has always believed that there’s nothing better than humour to tell a serious story. So, when filmmaker Ashwani Dhir narrated the story of Hisaab Barabar, the upcoming ZEE5 comedy thriller, the actor instantly took to it. “I love the concept of a bank scam with a comedy revolving around it. So, when these two things came together, I was happy,” she says. Her character of a cop became another reason to come on board. “There’s so much to this character in terms of her back story, her present, how the character and Maddy’s [R Madhavan] character meet in a train and what develops between them. Much later, through Maddy’s eyes you realise she is a cop. Also, I love the name, P Subhash. It sounds like a man’s name. It’s a great combination of being feminine and at the same time being so strong and masculine. She is an empowered woman,” Kulhari explains.

R Madhavan and Kirti Kulhari in Hisaab Barabar

What also made the experience of Hisaab Barabar memorable for the actor was the collaboration with Madhavan for the first time. While Kulhari is all praise for her co-star, she reveals that she felt intimidated by him initially. “It was a little intimidating. I used to think I was always well-prepared for a project and learnt my dialogues. But Maddy is someone who will recite all the dialogues in a go while you just stand there. I found him effortless. Not only does he remember all his lines but on [action], he would get into it and on cut, would be out of it. He would say the lines in a real tone, cutting all the filminess. I enjoyed working with him. When there’s somebody strong in front of you, subconsciously you feel, ‘I have to up my game.’ He is detached, anything could be happening around him but he wouldn’t be affected. He has the ability to switch off and focus on what he needs to do.”