With his anti-hero acts earning appreciation, actor Akshay Oberoi, who previously shone in romantic roles, will play baddie again

Akshay Oberoi

Listen to this article Akshay Oberoi on playing a baddie on screen for the third time this year x 00:00

When Akshay Oberoi took on the role of the antagonist in Broken News 2, his fans commended him for tackling a part far distanced from the romantic avatars he had come to be known for. Little did they know that Oberoi would pull off the part so intricately that he’d be swamped with similar offers in the months that followed. Ratnaa Sinha’s upcoming directorial venture, Kisko Tha Pata, sees Oberoi play the baddie for the third time this year, after Broken News 2, and Ghuspaithiya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Describing this string of releases as a “trilogy”, Oberoi says he has been adding an element of complexity to each role. “Each of these roles has given me an opportunity to dive into the psyche of flawed and deeply human characters. With Kisko Tha Pata, I’ve been able to explore a fascinating duality—on one hand, my character is a charming lover who wears his heart on his sleeve, but on the other hand, he transforms into a dangerously obsessive person, willing to cross any limit to hold onto his love,” reveals the actor, quick to assert that though he feared being bracketed as an actor after a string of antagonistic roles, he found this offer too enticing to turn down.

Sharing that his act in the latest film will be relatable for the viewer, Oberoi says, “This is not a straightforward villainous [character], but one who feels real. I’ve gravitated toward roles that challenge me and allow me to break away from stereotypes, and this character did that. The beauty of [the film] lies in its exploration of love, obsession, and the fine line between devotion and destruction.”