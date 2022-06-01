KK- A voice that represented longing, loneliness, melancholy and melody

There was something very deeply enchanting about his voice. The mood could seamlessly switch from melancholic to madness and yet sweep us off our feet and swell our hearts

Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account, Adnan Sami

KK is no more. The man who redefined melody, melancholy, loneliness and longing with his voice and music passed away at 53 in Kolkatta after performing at a live concert. His untimely demise is a mirror to the devastating truth about life and its sheer unpredictability. His aching words come to mind- “Hum Rahe Na Rahe Kal, Pal Yaad Aayenge Yeh Pal.”

The song that sent the nation into a collective frenzy had the mesmerizing and meaningful lyrics that now hit even harder after this tragic loss to Indian Cinema. He has left behind a gargantuan volume of work that displays his tenacity and versatility. Here are some that are often revisited:

Tadap- Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

The ultimate song of separation and heartbreak. A song that made Sanjay Leela Bhansali discover his entire film. And a song that made hapless and heartbroken lovers shed copious tears. If the visuals on the screen didn’t choke you up, KK’s voice that had as much pain as the protagonists would surely leave you gutted.

Hum Hain Naye- Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

He could switch from one mood to another in no time. This thunderous number was all about reinvention and rejoicing. He sang the song along with Shaan and Shankar Mahadevan and the trio, with their blazing voice, pumped up all the energy that almost became the driving force of this genre-defining drama.

Tu Aashiqui Hai- Jhankaar Beats (2003)

Another film that’s totally incomplete without its scintillating soundtrack is Sujoy Ghosh’s massively underrated Jhankaar Beats. The moniker says it all. Vishal-Shekhar and KK were on the verge of blooming as artists. They gave the album all they had. With all their pulsating energies, they came up with Tu Aashiqui Hai that cemented their position in Hindi Cinema as the forces to reckon with.

Dil Ibadat- Tum Mile (2009)

A personal favourite. The song has the kind of ache that feels personal and genuine and not manufactured or pretentious. It comes at a very tricky situation in the film. We are not clear whether the two people once madly in love will survive the brutal reality of separation or not. Will their relationship collapse or fate will give them an another opportunity? And who better than KK to amalgamate these emotions into a song with his forever enchanting voice that pierces right through the heart.

Sang Hoon Tere- Jannat 2 (2012)

Another personal favourite is this melody from Jannat 2. And again, the mood is tense but the conflict is tricky. The man knows he may not survive amid the demons that surround him, the woman is unaware he’s shackled by despair. This is the last time they meet before tragedy strikes. The song is both dazzling and dark in its tone and lyrics. It’s both beautiful and brutal. By the one and only KK. Until we meet again.