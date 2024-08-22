KK Birth Anniversary 2024: The singer was gifted with a boisterous yet mellifluous voice that will be remembered by his fans for many decades to come. On his birth anniversary, let's take a look back at his amazing journey

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, also known as KK, passed away on May 31 at the age of 53. He was gifted with a boisterous yet mellifluous voice that will be remembered by his fans for many decades to come. On his birth anniversary, let's take a look back at his amazing journey.

Many people who grew up in the 1990s connected with KK’s songs as they helped them through different facets of life, be it heartbreaks or the simple daily hustles. His beautiful voice and love songs touched people's hearts and set him apart as one of the best singers in Bollywood.

He was born in New Delhi on August 23, 1968, and went to Mount St Mary's School in Delhi. After college, he briefly worked in the hotel industry but then moved to Mumbai to pursue his career in music. He was inspired by singers like Kishore Kumar and music director R.D. Burman. In 1994, he gave a demo tape to musicians Louis Banks, Ranjit Barot, and Leslie Lewis. After working on commercials for a few years, he got his big break with songs like 'Kalluri Saaley' and 'Hello Dr.' from Kadir's 'Kadhal Desam' and then 'Strawberry Kannae' from the musical film 'Minsara Kanavu'

In 1999, he became a popular Bollywood singer with the song 'Tadap Tadap' from the movie 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.' Before that, he had sung a small part in the song 'Chhod Aaye Hum' from the movie 'Maachis.' That same year, he released his first solo album called 'Pal,' which included the hit songs 'Pal' and 'Yaaron.'

KK continued to release hit songs in Bollywood films over the years. In 2008, he released his second album 'Humsafar' with a unique mix of Bengali Baul and rock influences. He sang songs like 'Zindagi Do Pal Ki' and 'Dil Kyun Yeh Mera' for the movie 'Kites' in 2010. In 2013, he contributed to an international album called 'Rise Up - Colors of Peace,' which featured artists from different countries.

Throughout his nearly 30-year career, KK sang over 500 songs in Hindi and more than 200 songs in other languages like Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam. He received awards for his singing, including two Screen Awards for Best Playback Singer (Non-Film Music).

KK married his childhood sweetheart Jyothy Krishna in 1991, and they had two children, Nakul and Taamara. He was known for his versatile voice that fit different styles of music. He sang energetic dance songs and heartfelt romantic tunes, making him a beloved singer for people of all ages. His music will always be cherished by his millions of fans worldwide. He continued to sing and perform until his last days.