Breaking News
Sidhu Moose Wala was hit by around 25 bullets, gunpowder found on his body, says initial post-mortem report
Singer KK dies in Kolkata
Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police makes first arrest
At 711, Maharashtra logs highest daily Covid-19 count in over 3 months; active tally jumps to 3,475
No info yet on when bodies of Thane residents who died in Nepal plane crash will arrive: Police
Delhi High Court allows Jacqueline Fernandez to travel abroad for IIFA awards
Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit teacher in Kulgam
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer

KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer

Updated on: 01 June,2022 07:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

An auditory treat for his listeners, the versatile musician was an integral part of most '90s kids' lives as his music helped many of them get through several facets of life, be it heartbreaks or the simple daily hustles

KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer

Singer KK/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account


Singer and composer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK, passed away on May 31 at the age of 53. He was gifted with a boisterous yet mellifluous voice that will be remembered by his fans for many decades to come.

An auditory treat for his listeners, the versatile musician was an integral part of most '90s kids' lives as his music helped many of them get through several facets of life, be it heartbreaks or the simple daily hustles. His melodious voice and penchant for love songs touched a chord with people, making him stand tall among all the talented singers of Bollywood.




Though a Malayali by birth, who had never undergone any formal training in music, KK never shied away from singing in languages he was not much acquainted with, like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali and Gujarati. This is yet another reason why the singer's fans can be found across the nation.


Show full article

bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK