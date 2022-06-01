KK was a great singer, a family man, says singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo

In a conversation with ANI today, Babul Supriyo said, "KK was a great singer and a family man. He lived a simple and calm life. I never saw him attending many parties. I have a lot of memories with him"

Singer KK/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account

Singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo on Wednesday recalled his experiences with his friend and popular singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, who passed away on Tuesday evening.

In a conversation with ANI today, Babul Supriyo said, "KK was a great singer and a family man. He lived a simple and calm life. I never saw him attending many parties. I have a lot of memories with him."

Notably, both Supriyo and KK hail from Kolkata.

