Breaking News
Sidhu Moose Wala was hit by around 25 bullets, gunpowder found on his body, says initial post-mortem report
Singer KK dies in Kolkata
Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police makes first arrest
At 711, Maharashtra logs highest daily Covid-19 count in over 3 months; active tally jumps to 3,475
No info yet on when bodies of Thane residents who died in Nepal plane crash will arrive: Police
Delhi High Court allows Jacqueline Fernandez to travel abroad for IIFA awards
Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit teacher in Kulgam
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > KK was a great singer, a family man, says singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo

KK was a great singer, a family man, says singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo

Updated on: 01 June,2022 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

In a conversation with ANI today, Babul Supriyo said, "KK was a great singer and a family man. He lived a simple and calm life. I never saw him attending many parties. I have a lot of memories with him"

KK was a great singer, a family man, says singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo

Singer KK/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account


Singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo on Wednesday recalled his experiences with his friend and popular singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, who passed away on Tuesday evening.

In a conversation with ANI today, Babul Supriyo said, "KK was a great singer and a family man. He lived a simple and calm life. I never saw him attending many parties. I have a lot of memories with him."




Notably, both Supriyo and KK hail from Kolkata.


Show full article

bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK