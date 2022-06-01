KK's demise update: Singer's family reaches Kolkata for last rites

Kk's wife, Jyothy Krishna, along with her son Nakul and daughter Taamara boarded from New Delhi have reached Kolkata

Singer KK/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account

Bollywood singer and composer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known by his stage name KK, passed away on Tuesday night. The late singer's family arrives in Kolkata, his body is sent for post-mortem.

Kk's wife, Jyothy Krishna, along with her son Nakul and daughter Taamara boarded from New Delhi to reach Kolkata.

Hours before his demise, the legendary singer performed at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium till 8.30 p.m. Suddenly, he fell ill and was brought to the CMRI hospital in Kolkata, where he was declared dead.

