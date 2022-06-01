Breaking News
Mumbai: 43-year-old motorist run over by taxi on Sea Link while trying to save kite
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
As app probe widens, cops seek budget
Covid-19: Mumbai logs 500+ cases for first time since February 6
Mumbai: Woman abandons newborn in toilet of a five-star hotel
BMC tells hospitals to clear scrap, fix CCTVs before the rains come
Focus also on students’ mental and physical well-being: UGC
50:50 weightage to CET, Class 12 marks for admissions to professional courses from 2023-24: Maharashtra minister Uday Samant
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > KK's demise update: Singer's family reaches Kolkata for last rites

KK's demise update: Singer's family reaches Kolkata for last rites

Updated on: 01 June,2022 10:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Kk's wife, Jyothy Krishna, along with her son Nakul and daughter Taamara boarded from New Delhi have reached Kolkata

KK's demise update: Singer's family reaches Kolkata for last rites

Singer KK/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account


Bollywood singer and composer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known by his stage name KK, passed away on Tuesday night. The late singer's family arrives in Kolkata, his body is sent for post-mortem.

Kk's wife, Jyothy Krishna, along with her son Nakul and daughter Taamara boarded from New Delhi to reach Kolkata.




Hours before his demise, the legendary singer performed at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium till 8.30 p.m. Suddenly, he fell ill and was brought to the CMRI hospital in Kolkata, where he was declared dead.


Show full article

Singer KK bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK