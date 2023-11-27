Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar to host ex-couple Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao in last episode of the chat show?

Koffee With Karan 8: There are reports doing rounds that Aamir Khan will be returning to the couch with his close friend and ex-wife Kiran Rao

This time around, people who graced the couch till now were some of the top talents from the Indian Film Industry - Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Sunny Deol, to name a few, leaving us wanting more. But there is something that is making us feel more excited about this year. There are reports doing rounds that Aamir Khan will be returning to the couch with his close friend and ex-wife Kiran Rao.

As per the reports in India Today, a source close to the development revealed that the ex-couple has already shot for their part and it is scheduled to be the last episode of this season. The source shared, "Aamir and Kiran shot for their episode last week and it will mostly be the final episode on Koffee with Karan. It was quite a fun shoot. Karan, Aamir, and Kiran had a lot of fun, the actor was in his best element. This is the second time the duo will be seen together post their debut in 2013 on the couch."

So far, the show has aired five episodes. The show premiered with lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, while the second episode had Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol gracing the Koffee couch. The third one featured Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan. While host Karan Johar welcomed Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor on the Koffee couch. The most recent episode featured ‘Student of the Year’ co-stars Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Talking about Koffee with Karan 8 host Karan Johar said, “Koffee with Karan holds a special corner in my heart and has emerged as an audience favourite across all seasons. With season 8, we are brewing something special with my friends and your favourite stars. The stars are real, the stories are raw and the fun is non-stop. The show drops every Thursday, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar and I have some great conversations in store for all.”