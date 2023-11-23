Breaking News
Updated on: 23 November,2023 01:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Koffee with Karan 8: This time, gracing the couch were two of his ex-students who have now graduated and grown up into married men, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan

In Pic: Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan

Koffee with Karan 8: Karan Johar's fiery revelation about Varun and Sidharth's 'steamy affairs'
Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar is back with yet another steamy episode of "Koffee with Karan," and this time, gracing the couch were two of his ex-students who have now graduated and grown up into married men, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. Today’s episode was just as amusing as a Koffee fan would want, taking the audience on a hilarious journey.


The episode kicked off with Varun Dhawan asking Karan to make sure that at the end, their relationship stays the same as they are newly married husbands. Varun also mentioned that married men are running away from him. The episode took a hilarious turn when Karan started talking about the two being assistant directors on 'My Name is Khan.' The director-producer revealed the steamy affairs the two young boys were having on set. Karan shared that the two were very busy with the costume department and said, “Varun was engaged with the Indian girl in the department, and Sidharth was busy with the foreign girl in the department.” He went on to say, “I am using a very polite word about what you all were doing.”


To which Varun replied, “You know, in one of my dad’s films, there is a character named Shadi Ram ghar jode, and he is Karan Johar Ghar tode.” To which Karan shared that the two guys were having ‘very steamy affairs’ with the costume department.


Later, after this ride of laughter, what made the audience roll out of their seats was the game ‘rat race,’ where Karan asked some amusing questions to both the actors, and they had to give answers in 6 seconds. The rat race made the two stars say some of the wackiest things ever. From Varun saying he takes his shirt off everywhere to Sidharth revealing he can make out in a garden, from VD saying that he goes boating with wife Natasha to Sid saying good food and fragrance can turn him on. This game was a total dhamaka and the show-stealer.

For the unversed, "Koffee with Karan" airs every Thursday on Disney plus Hotstar.



