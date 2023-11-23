Koffee with Karan 8: Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan spoke about their married lives and more on the latest episode

Listen to this article Koffee with Karan 8: Sidharth Malhotra says he was against putting his wedding video out, Kiara convinced him x 00:00

Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan were guests on new episode of Koffee with Karan Sidharth revealed he was quite against putting their wedding video out Sidharth also revealed that Kiara knows his phone password by heart

Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan were the guests on the latest episode of Koffee with Karan 8. Host Karan Johar welcomed his favourite 'students' back on the couch for some candid confessions and playful teasing that made the episode interesting. Both Varun and Sid, along with Alia Bhatt, made their movie debut with Dharma Productions' Student of the Year.

The filmmaker also quizzed both actors on their married life. Varun is married to Natasha Dalal, while Sidharth tied the knot with Kiara Advani in January 2023. During the episode, Karan described how the two actors met for the first time.

Sidharth and Kiara's wedding video went viral on social media, with fans gushing over their cute and romantic gestures. Sidharth revealed he was quite against putting out the video because he was afraid it might look forced. But designer Manish Malhotra and Kiara herself convinced him, and the world got a glimpse into their very romantic wedding.

A lot of the questions thrown at Sidharth during the rapid-fire round were also about his wife. Karan asked who he thinks has the best on-screen chemistry with him and Sidharth named his wife. "It is so good that we got married in real life," he said. The stars played lovers in the film Shershaah, and, like Karan said, it seems the on-screen love story has come alive in real life.

Sidharth also revealed that he knows Kiara's phone password, although he sometimes forgets it, but she knows his password by heart. During the rapid fire round, he was also asked about one thing he has that Varun does not. "Height," said Sidharth. Something Varun has and you don't? "A big a**. He really works on his glutes, right from our AD days, when we used to go and train..."

"He has a bubble butt," Karan quipped, and Sidharth added, "Yeah, he loves to work out." Sidharth also admitted that his good looks always help him get out of trouble. Sidharth said that he would call Hrithik Roshan for fitness advice, but not take any Bollywood celeb's advice on relationships. The actor was voted the winner of the hamper because of his prompt and interesting answers.