One of the most poignant messages on social media on a day that is meant to remind men to be protective of their sisters came from Arjun Kapoor. Kapoor, brother of Anshula, Janhvi, Sonam, and Khushi Kapoor, shared, “I’m about to go and celebrate Raksha Bandhan with my sisters. It feels really strange to celebrate a festival with what’s happening [now], which has to do with protecting your sisters, and being there for the women in your life. Why aren’t we taught how to make the environment safe enough for all our sisters to roam around without needing a brother? We need to teach men that they need to make women feel safe rather than teach them to protect women. Basic understanding is lacking in our ecosystem. I don’t know how much this will change the way people think, but it’s something that’s been on my mind.” The actor was evidently making a reference to the Kolkata rape and murder case of a doctor who was assaulted at the hospital she was working in.

India at New York

Pankaj Tripathi was the guest of honour at this year’s India Day Parade in New York. The event was held at Madison Avenue and was organised by the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA). The India Day Parade brings together thousands of people to celebrate with vibrant floats, traditional dances, and cultural performances. Expressing his gratitude for being chosen as the guest of honour, Tripathi said, “I am deeply humbled to be part of such a significant event that celebrates India’s independence and the spirit of unity among Indians worldwide. The [parade] is a testament to the strength and vibrancy of the Indian community.”

Next one already

With his last release, Bad Newz, behind him, Vicky Kaushal has his eyes set on Chhaava, a story based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Recently, he took to social media to share a picture of an overhead shot in which his character can be seen as the lone warrior fighting the army of the enemies with swords in both hands. Yesterday, the teaser was also unveiled, as was the release date of the film. He wrote in the caption, “Unbowed. Unbroken. Unconquerable. The courage to defy an empire. The warrior roars December 6, 2024”. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, and Ashutosh Rana.

True, but no

Well aware of how his words could be misconstrued, actor and casting director Abhishek Banerjee addressed a statement that put him in the centre of a controversy. Banerjee recently revealed that Karan Johar’s Dharma Production had shut its doors on him after they couldn’t align with the vision of Agneepath director Karan Malhotra during the casting process. Yesterday, he clarified on social media that his statement was misconstrued. “Unfortunately, this situation has been completely misrepresented as accusatory on our part. I emphasised that [I was] quite young at the time, with little to no experience in casting for a major commercial film, which perhaps led to us misinterpreting Mr Malhotra’s requirements for the project. I have not suggested any wrongdoing on the part of Dharma Productions,” he wrote.

Showering love

Dia Mirza, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming series, IC814, expressed her admiration for her co-star Vijay Varma and appreciated his dedication to the character. “This guy has stayed in one space for his entire shoot. It was my dream to work with Vijay. On paper, we are part of the same story, but I never saw him at work. I have to find a way to make sure I get to work with him because I’m such a huge fan.”

A lonely road for Kareena

Yesterday, the poster for Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film The Buckingham Murders was unveiled. The image features Kapoor walking through the streets of London with her back turned to the camera. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film stars Kapoor as Jasmeet Bhamra, a British-Indian detective grappling with the loss of her child. She is tasked with solving the murder of a 10-year-old child in Buckinghamshire. This role marks a significant departure from Kapoor’s previous works. The Buckingham Murders had its premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival on October 14, 2023, and also opened the 2023 Mumbai Film Festival. Mehta reportedly intends to present this film as the first of many that will be part of a franchise. The movie is set to release in theatres on September 13.

The Zanjeer moment

While Vicky Kaushal’s career turned a new page after the release of Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), his brother Sunny may arguably be on the lookout for a film that can change his trajectory. Or at least, that’s what the latter was asked recently during a round of promotions for his next. Asked if he was waiting for his “Uri” moment, Sunny responded, “I think every actor is waiting for it. I would like to call it the Zanjeer [1973 film starring Amitabh Bachchan] moment. Every actor is waiting for that one film that will allow them to take the next steps so that they can explore more about themselves,” the actor said.