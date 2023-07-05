Kriti Sanon has announced the launch of her new film 'Do Patti' alongside Kajol and Kanika Dhillon

Monika Shergill, Kajol, Kriti Sanon and Kanika Dhillon (L to R)

Kriti Sanon announces maiden co-production venture 'Do Patti' with Kanika Dhillon; Netflix film will star Kajol

Kriti Sanon has announced the launch of her new film 'Do Patti' alongside Kajol and Kanika Dhillon. The actress unveiled the banner of her production company 'Blue Butterfly Films' yesterday and said that something special is in the works. 'Do Patti' will be her first production venture, and she will also star in the film.

According to Pinkvilla, Do Patti will be a mystery thriller set in the hills of North India.

Confirming the news, Kriti Sanon shared that the script of Do Patti is especially special as it marks her debut as a producer. The Mimi actress captioned her post, 'Thrilled to announce DO PATTI! 🦋🦋 Alongside 3 very strong-headed, inspiring and immensely talented women! Monica, we couldn’t have found a better platform than Netflix to tell this story! Superrr duperr excited to reunite with Kajol ma’am after 8years! Kanika - I’ve always loved your writing & I’m so happy to be co-producing my first with you! 😘🫶🏻 Ufff.. this is a special one!'



'This one is gonna be a thrilling game with a lot of heart! ♠️♥️ A first for Blue Butterfly Films,' added the now actor-producer.

Kajol says that Do Patti will entertain audiences and weave a promising narrative of thrill, adventure and mystery. “It is a story that is not only rooted in India, but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders,” shares the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress. Seems like the power team is ready to kick up our adrenaline! 'I'd say this set of queens is a winning hand, isn't it?' asked the actress - and we have no doubt as to otherwise.

Pinkvilla also shared Kanika Dhillon and Monika Shergill's excited responses to the launch of the new film.

Celebrated writer-turned-producer Kanika Dhillon stated that being a part of Do Patti has been an fulfilling and novel experience for her. She was also grateful to Netflix was allowing her to explore a new dimension of being a storyteller. "“Stepping into the role of a producer has allowed me to explore a new facet of storytelling and bring my creative vision to life. Collaborating with the phenomenal Kajol and Kriti has been an absolute delight, and I am extremely grateful to be working with the stellar team at Netflix to share our story across 190 countries,” says Kanika.

It is not just Kriti who is stepping into the shoes of producer for the first time. On her Instagram, Kanika captioned her post -"Super excited to announce my prodcution house @kathhapictures ‘s maiden project starring these incredibly talented women. Thank you @kajol and @kritisanon for being a part of this dream! Could not have asked for a better cast and kriti- a double whammy as my co producer"

Monika Shergill, Netflix India’s Vice President of Content added, “We are thrilled to bring the powerhouse talent of Kajol and Kriti Sanon together on screen with Do Patti. Both actors are passionate about storytelling and always deliver unforgettable performances. In addition, it brings us great joy to support Kanika Dhillon and Kriti as they embark on their first creative journey as producers. We're looking forward to working together to bring their creative vision to our audiences and continue to tell riveting and exciting local stories.”