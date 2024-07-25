On her birthday last year, Kriti Sanon stepped into the beauty business arena and launched her skincare brand Hyphen

Kriti Sanon Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article From skincare to film production, a look at Kriti Sanon’s entrepreneurial streak x 00:00

National Award-winning actor Kriti Sanon, who celebrates her birthday on July 27 has gone beyond her onscreen stints and donned the hat of an entrepreneur with multiple businesses. From skincare to production, here’s what makes Kriti Sanon an inspiring woman at work.

ADVERTISEMENT

In May 2022, Kriti Sanon expanded her wings and forayed into the fitness community along with three other trainers and co-founders, Robin Behl, Karan Sawhney, and Anushka Nandani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Sharing more details about her wellness studio 'The Tribe', Kriti wrote on her Instagram handle. "Thrilled to announce my journey as an Entrepreneur with my three amazingly talented Co-founders Anushka Nandani, Karan Sawhney, and Robin Behl as we launch our Passion Project 'The Tribe'.I discovered my personal fitness journey post-MIMI when I had to shed the 15kilos I had put on for the film and we hit a lockdown where gyms were shut."

She added, "Robin, Karan, and Anushka became a Huge part of this journey of mine and made me realize that to stay fit, all you need is motivation, the right guidance, and someone who can make workouts fun for you no matter where you are."

In July 2023, Kriti started her own production company named "Blue Butterfly Films".

"It's time to shift the gear. I've been in this magical industry living my dreams for 9 years. I've taken baby steps, learnt, evolved & grown into the actor I am today! I absolutely love every bit and aspect of film-making. And now, it's time to do more, to be more, to learn more, to tell more stories that touch my heart and hopefully yours too. Here's to constantly evolving and finding the most beautiful version of yourself," she wrote on Instagram.

Kriti joined hands with writer-turned-producer Kanika Dhillon for her maiden production venture 'Do Patti' which also stars Kajol.

On her birthday last year, Kriti stepped into the beauty business arena and launched her skincare brand Hyphen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

"HYPHEN is a hope of possibilities, opportunities, and of adding more chapters to life! And this chapter of my life is super special! Turning my obsession of skincare into passion and then into a dream- a dream of getting a lot of amazing ingredients together to make power-packed products that actually work! We’ve hyphened the power of nature and potency of science to give multiple benefits from each product. People say 'You can’t have it all!' But why not? Just HYPHEN it!! Here’s to glowing and growing together! I can't thank the entire team of Hyphen and my co-founders enough who’ve worked endlessly to get our baby out on my birthday. Best birthday gift ever," she wrote on Instagram.