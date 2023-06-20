Adipurush Controversy: Kriti Sanon who played the role of Janaki in the film directed by Om Raut has shifted her focus to see the good in the film

Kriti Sanon

Listen to this article Kriti Sanon chooses to see the good amid 'Adipurush' controversy; shares video of audience cheering x 00:00

Ever since 'Adipurush' was released on Friday, June 16, the film has been facing a backlash. From the poor VFX, storytelling to 'cringe' dialogues, fans have been expressing their disappointment in the film. However, actress Kriti Sanon who played the role of Janaki seems to have chosen to not pay heed to the backlash surrounding her latest release.

On Monday, Kriti took to Instagram and shared videos of the audience cheering for the movie. In one of the clips, moviegoers can be heard singing 'Ram Siya Ram'. "Focusing on the cheers and claps! Jai Siya Ram," she captioned the post. As soon as Kriti dropped the post, several netizens cheered for her.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Kriti, you did an amazing job. Please don't believe the reviews," a social media user commented.

Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon commented, "Proud of you." Manish Malhotra dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

However, a section of social media users also asked Kriti to accept that the "movie was terrible." "Kriti plz accept that the movie was a terrible mistake and move on. One of the worst adaptations of Ramayan I've seen. The director and writer should be banned for life for making such a 3rd class movie," an Instagram user commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Directed by Om Raut, 'Adipurush', which is which is a dramatic retelling of Ramayana, has been constantly under the scanner ever since the makers released the film. The film has been heavily criticised for its poor VFX, execution and even the dialogues. People have called Lord Hanuman's lines in the film 'disrespectful'. A particular dialogue that received severe backlash is when Devdatta Nage as Lord Hanuman says, “Kapda tere baap ka, aag tere baap ki, tel tere baap ka, jalegi bhi teri baap ki”.

Defending the dialogues, writer Manoj Muntashir told Republic TV that the oversimplification of the words was “not an error". He said, "a completely meticulous thought process has gone into writing the dialogues for the film”. He said that the dialogues are meant to be more relatable to today's audience."‘inn dialogues mein kya hai aisa jo kamzor hai’ (what is so weak in these dialogues)," he questioned.

However, on Sunday, the makers announced their decision to revamp the problematic dialogues of the film. "There's nothing beyond the sentiments of audiences and harmony. Team 'Adipurush' in respect of public opinion, revamps dialogues for unifying film experience"