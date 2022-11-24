×
Kriti Sanon visits old school after 15 years to promote 'Bhediya'

24 November,2022
In her Instagram stories, the actress, who has grown from strength to strength in her career, credited her school and teachers for shaping the person she has grown into today

Kriti Sanon visits old school after 15 years to promote 'Bhediya'

Kriti Sanon. Pic/Yogen Shah


Kriti Sanon, who is now busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie 'Bhediya', is in her home city Delhi where she paid a visit to her school, DPS R. K. Puram, and savoured old memories.


The actress took to her social media and penned a heartfelt note about the feeling of going back to her school days. She wrote in the caption, "Back to school! After 15 years. Such a proud feeling to be back to my school to promote my film #Bhediya. Nostalgic."



She added: "D.P.S. R.K.Puram has given me a lot. It truly shaped the person I am today! And it was the best feeling to come back to say 'I made it!' #AlwaysADipsiteAtHeart."


 
 
 
 
 
In her Instagram stories, the actress, who has grown from strength to strength in her career, credited her school and teachers for shaping the person she has grown into today.

Kriti recently also unveiled the teaser of her upcoming next 'Shehzada', where she stars opposite Kartik Aaryan. Apart from this, Kriti has a strong line-up of films, which include 'Adipurush', 'Ganapath' and 'The Crew'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

