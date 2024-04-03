Breaking News
Kriti Sanon hints at possible sequel for Crew We would love to be back
Kriti Sanon hints at possible sequel for ‘Crew’: ‘We would love to be back’

Updated on: 03 April,2024 07:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Crew: As the audience loves the film, Kriti Sanon has now talked about the possibility of a sequel

Kriti Sanon hints at possible sequel for 'Crew': 'We would love to be back'

Crew was released on 29th March

Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Kareena Kapoor starrer ‘Crew’ have been receiving all the praise for its quirk, humour, and exceptional performances by the film’s cast. As the audience loves the film, Kriti Sanon has now talked about the possibility of a sequel.


 In an interview with PTI, the actress shared, "People have been loving it. We would genuinely love to be back and do something fun. Obviously, it puts a lot of pressure on the writers... It's the audience that motivates the makers for a sequel. When they love something so much, you feel you can definitely do something next. So, hopefully. It's nice to see the response to the content. Then, it doesn't matter if it's a man or a woman. It's just the content that was loved, something which the cinema should actually aim for... Where box office numbers don't depend on a male-centric film or female-centric film and it's about only content."


Further, while talking about the cast of the film, she shared, "It doesn't have to be led by a man to pull the audience to the theatre... But we haven't seen a film with three women. Here, you have three women belonging to different generations, almost a decade apart with solid, unique roles. People also love chemistry and I am so happy about it. It's a trio that people had never imagined and that's what made it exciting."


About Crew

'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations, and they get caught in a web of lies.

In the film, Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti are essaying the roles of "badass" air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has sought to grab eyeballs. Don’t miss their supremely elegant looks throughout the film.

The film is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners. It was slated to release on March 22, but the makers decided to push the film's release to avert a clash with ‘Madgaon Express’ and ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’. 

