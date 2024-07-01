Breaking News
Up and about: Pout like this!

Updated on: 02 July,2024 06:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Kriti Sanon indulges the paparazzi with a variety of expressions and poses during a brand event in the city 

Up and about: Pout like this!

Pics/Yogen Shah

Up and about: Pout like this!
Pout like this!


Kriti Sanon indulges the paparazzi with a variety of expressions and poses during a brand event in the city 


Let's score some goals 


Let’s score some goals 

Tiger Shroff, Aparshakti Khurana, Bunty Walia and son Yoan get together for a game of football in Bandra 

Looking serious  

Looking serious  

Bobby Deol and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde get together to unveil the poster of a Marathi biopic 

Moving forward 

Moving forward 

Varun Dhawan seems mighty pleased with the reactions his T-shirt is getting as he returns home from a work meeting in Juhu

Baal baal dekho 

Baal baal dekho 

We spotted Yuvraj Singh sporting a new hairstyle experiment. No choti baat this! 

Just in

Just in

Keep it simple: Anupam Kher; Twinning: Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber; Checkmate: Kartik Aaryan; Mask up: Rashmika Mandanna; Flying solo: Sussanne Khan; Kaala chashma: Triptii Dimri 

To auspicious beginnings 

To auspicious beginnings 

Namish Taneja, Shruti Bisht and Megha Chakraborty launch their new television show at the ISKCON Temple in Juhu 

Health first

Health first

It seems Ranbir Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor prefer to begin their day with their exercise regimen

