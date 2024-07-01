Kriti Sanon indulges the paparazzi with a variety of expressions and poses during a brand event in the city

Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Up and about: Pout like this! x 00:00

Pout like this!

Kriti Sanon indulges the paparazzi with a variety of expressions and poses during a brand event in the city

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s score some goals

Tiger Shroff, Aparshakti Khurana, Bunty Walia and son Yoan get together for a game of football in Bandra

Looking serious

Bobby Deol and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde get together to unveil the poster of a Marathi biopic

Moving forward

Varun Dhawan seems mighty pleased with the reactions his T-shirt is getting as he returns home from a work meeting in Juhu

Baal baal dekho

We spotted Yuvraj Singh sporting a new hairstyle experiment. No choti baat this!

Just in

Keep it simple: Anupam Kher; Twinning: Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber; Checkmate: Kartik Aaryan; Mask up: Rashmika Mandanna; Flying solo: Sussanne Khan; Kaala chashma: Triptii Dimri

To auspicious beginnings

Namish Taneja, Shruti Bisht and Megha Chakraborty launch their new television show at the ISKCON Temple in Juhu

Health first

It seems Ranbir Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor prefer to begin their day with their exercise regimen