Kriti Sanon recently revealed that after living on rent for many years, she has finally fulfilled her manifested dream of buying a penthouse in Mumbai. She also opened up about the pay parity between male and female actors in the industry

National Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon has established herself as one of the most sought-after stars of her generation. The actress, who is busy working on Cocktail 2 , seems to be on a dream run both professionally and personally. The actress recently achieved another milestone in her journey by purchasing her dream penthouse in Mumbai, a space she reveals holds immense emotional significance for her.

National Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon has established herself as one of the most sought-after stars of her generation. The actress, who is busy working on Cocktail 2, seems to be on a dream run both professionally and personally. The actress recently achieved another milestone in her journey by purchasing her dream penthouse in Mumbai, a space she reveals holds immense emotional significance for her.

Kriti Sanon about manifesting a house

Speaking at the She Shakti 2025 event, Kriti Sanon opened up about her latest swanky purchase, revealing how her long-time manifestation finally came true with it. In her own words, she shared, “I have been staying on rent. And when my parents moved to Mumbai to stay with me. I realised I need a bigger space. I started staying on rent. Yeah, it started making more sense. But sometimes I feel like stability is very important. I like home being home. I don’t like changing my home again and again, especially with my parents. I feel that stability is very important."

She added, "I actually have a manifestation book, a notebook where I write what I want to do and what I want to achieve. It could be different things. It could be travelling to a particular place or whatever. Actually, I have written there that I want to have a bungalow with a garden where my mom and dad can have a chai. Because my mom, very long back, told me that I wanted to have chai in a garden in a bungalow. In Mumbai, honestly bungalow is impossible, very, very difficult. So, for now, it is a version of a bungalow at least it has a garden where they can sit and have a chai. So it's my dream which I have ticked mark and I am proud of it. And I'm happy that it's finally happened."

Kriti Sanon's new penthouse

A few days earlier, Kriti Sanon purchased a luxurious sea-facing duplex penthouse in the upscale Pali Hill area of Bandra West, Mumbai. According to reports, she purchased the house for over Rs 78 crore in August 2025. The property spans 6,636 sq ft, and includes six dedicated parking spots and a spacious 1,209 sq ft terrace.

Prior to this, Kriti was residing in a rented duplex apartment on the 27th and 28th floors in Andheri West, from Amitabh Bachchan.