Terming nepotism talk 'unproductive', Kritika says her career proves hard work bears fruit

Kritika Kamra

Nepotism has become an oft-debated topic in showbiz. But Kritika Kamra, who was recently seen in Gyaarah Gyaarah, points out that she has built a successful career on the foundation of hard work and merit.

“I didn’t get here because of any connections or family ties. Every opportunity I’ve had has been the result of years of hard work. I don’t think it’s productive to get caught up in the nepotism debate because the audience decides your fate. I’m grateful for the roles that have come my way, and it’s a testament to the fact that you can make it as an outsider in this industry,” says the actor.

Now, Kamra is gearing up for Matka King and For Your Eyes Only. Her journey, she says, proves that success is achievable without the backing of a famous last name. “Favouritism exists in every industry, but this is bogus. I don’t see myself as a victim. There are times when casting isn’t open to others because they prefer someone they know or have a connection with. But there are still plenty of opportunities.”