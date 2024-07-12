Breaking News
Mumbai Central – Amritsar Paschim Express diverted till August 9
Konkan Railway hit by water seepage in Pernem tunnel
Mumbai: Wadala, Dadar roads to be closed for Aashadi Ekadashi from July 16-18
Navi Mumbai: Fake cops who stole Rs 13 lakh from jeweller’s staffer nabbed
Mumbai: North Regional Cyber Police arrest three in courier fraud
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kubbra Sait joins cast of David Dhawans next film

Kubbra Sait joins cast of David Dhawan's next film

Updated on: 12 July,2024 07:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The film marks the third collaboration between father-son duo David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan after "Main Tera Hero" (2014) and the reboot of "Coolie No 1" (2020)

Kubbra Sait joins cast of David Dhawan's next film

Kubbra Sait. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Kubbra Sait joins cast of David Dhawan's next film
x
00:00

Actor Kubbra Sait, known for her roles in "Sacred Games" and "Jawaani Jaaneman", has boarded the cast of veteran filmmaker David Dhawan's upcoming film.


Billed as a family entertainer, the currently untitled project also stars Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul, and Mrunal Thakur. Sait shared a series of pictures from the first day of the film's shooting on her Instagram Stories.


"Another day another rupee #Day1 #OnSet @manieshpaul @varundvn @mrunalthakur #DavidDhawan," she wrote on Wednesday. Also starring Sreeleela, the movie is produced by Tips Films and is expected to be released in theatres next year.


The film marks the third collaboration between father-son duo David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan after "Main Tera Hero" (2014) and the reboot of "Coolie No 1" (2020).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Kubbra Sait david dhawan bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK