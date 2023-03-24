Breaking News
Mumbai: Friend bound, Virar woman gang-raped
Mumbai: Now, take unlimited trips on Metro’s new lines
Mumbai: Deonar RMC plant owners get last chance for demolition
Mumbai: Kerala, Chennai chefs lured by jobs in US, duped of Rs Rs 50,000 each
Mumbai: Prime city pool in shambles as summer looms
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kunal Kemmu Looking at the big picture not yourself

Kunal Kemmu: Looking at the big picture, not yourself

Updated on: 24 March,2023 07:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Go Goa Gone actor Kunal Kemmu, who turns director with Madgaon Express, shares how his new role made him let go of vanity

Kunal Kemmu: Looking at the big picture, not yourself

Kunal Kemmu


Kunal Kemmu’s 30-year acting career has witnessed several transitions. He went from being a successful child actor, to becoming the leading man, and finally foraying into digital entertainment with Abhay. His next step — turning director. The actor’s maiden directorial venture, Madgaon Express, is said to be a comedy 
drama starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary and Nora Fatehi. Asked about the experience of switching to writing and direction, the Go Goa Gone actor says he is too closely involved with the project to reflect on it objectively. “I haven’t finished the film yet; it is in post-production. I want to cherish this experience right now because it feels so good,” he smiles. 


Pratik Gandhi, Nora Fatehi and DivyennduPratik Gandhi, Nora Fatehi and Divyenndu



Also Read: Kunal Kemmu opens up on working with late comedian Raju Srivastava in 'Kanjoos Makhichoos'


The actor-turned-director, however, shares that going from in front of the camera to behind it entails one significant change — letting go of vanity. Elaborating on his point, Kemmu says, “It’s different from being in front of the camera because the vanity is out [of the picture]. As a director, you are concentrating on 
the frame, your actors and everything else. You are no longer going to your van, getting ready and checking in the mirror how you are looking. There is also more pressure when you go behind the camera, which I slowly got adjusted to.” 

kunal khemu Pratik Gandhi nora fatehi bollywood news Entertainment News Avinash Tiwary Divyenndu

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK