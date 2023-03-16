Breaking News
Mumbai: 200 perfume bottles to hide rotting body
Mumbai: Active Covid-19 cases rise 200 per cent in past 14 days
Mumbai: Two suicides within 24 hours at Kandivli housing society
Mumbai: Teen arrested for performing stunts with car in Malad
Maharashtra: Health department on alert after two suspected H3N2 deaths
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kunal Kemmu looks similar to his Lootcase character in Namo Hari from Kanjoos Makhichoos

Kunal Kemmu looks similar to his 'Lootcase' character in 'Namo Hari' from 'Kanjoos Makhichoos'

Updated on: 16 March,2023 06:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The song "Namo Hari" from the upcoming streaming film "Kanjoos Makhichoos" was released on Thursday. "Namo Hari" is a devotional track and features a heavy use of Indian instruments. The video of the song showcases the ghats of Benaras

Kunal Kemmu looks similar to his 'Lootcase' character in 'Namo Hari' from 'Kanjoos Makhichoos'

Pics/ L- IANS; R- 'Kanjoos Makhichoos' poster


The song 'Namo Hari' from the upcoming streaming film 'Kanjoos Makhichoos' was released on Thursday. 'Namo Hari' is a devotional track and features a heavy use of Indian instruments. The video of the song showcases the ghats of Benaras.


Actor Kunal Kemmu, who plays the titular role in the movie, looks similar to the character that he played in 'Lootcase' - another streaming movie. The makers chose to do a devotional number as a part of the film's soundtrack because it goes beautifully with the story.



Talking about the song, singer Saaj Bhatt said, "Faith is entrenched in our culture and thus, we wanted a wholesome number. It is designed as a devotional song but it speaks to people across the board. 'Namo Hari' is a track that's most close to my heart. It's a pure song and it has the ability to instantly resonate with anyone who hears it."


The song has been composed and written by Shabbir Ahmed, and is a tribute to faith. It is available on SRE Music's YouTube Channel. Shabbir Ahmed said, "This is amongst the most special songs of my career. I have grown up in a small town in India and I wanted to make sure that I capture the essence of the feel-good nostalgia I remember and the solace people find in faith. Composing and creating it was a beautiful experience."

Also read: Kunal Kemmu announces wrap of his directorial debut 'Madgaon Express', thanks Farhan Akhtar for 'believing' in script

The film, which also stars Shweta Tripathi, the late comedian Raju Srivastava, Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin and Rajiv Gupta, has been written and directed by Vipul Mehta.

"Kanjoos Makhichoos" will release on March 24 on ZEE5.

Meanwhile, In August 2022, Kemmu announced his directorial debut, 'Madgaon Express' via Instagram post.

"Ganpati Bappa Moriya! As all good things begin with his name I can't think of a better day to share this with all of you. It started with a thought in my head, which grew into a dream which flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop, and now it is becoming a reality on its way to the silver screen. A big thank you to @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar and @roo_cha at @excelmovies for believing in my script and my vision and partnering with me on this exciting journey in the world of cinema. With folded hands and a bowed head I seek all of your blessings and the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Introducing Madgaon Express," he had written.

The release date for 'Madgaon Express' has not been announced yet.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

kunal khemu shweta tripathi bollywood Entertainment News bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK