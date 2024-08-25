Kurup director to make Hindi debut with film based on conman Dhani Ram Mittal, who stole cars, forged licenses and even posed as judge

Dhani Ram Mittal

Listen to this article I con because I can x 00:00

There is something about criminals and their sheer audacity that make for good stories. Malayalam director Srinath Rajendran, whose last release Kurup (2021) was based on fugitive Sukumara Kurup, would agree. Now, as Rajendran is set to foray into Bollywood, he has found another fascinating chapter of crime. For his maiden Hindi film, the director will bring the story of Dhani Ram Mittal, one of India’s most notorious conmen, to screen.

ADVERTISEMENT



Srinath Rajendran has helmed Koothara (2014) and Kurup (2021)

If you look at Mittal’s crime history that spanned decades, from 1969 to his death in April 2024, his felonies range from stealing cars to something as outrageous as posing as a judge. As a science graduate from Rohtak, who then pursued a law degree in Rajasthan, he served as a clerk for advocates. His first brush with crime was in 1969 when he started stealing cars from the court’s parking lot on a whim.

Mittal’s most notorious con was when he forged a leave order of a judge in Haryana’s Jhajjar court and replaced him. Over the next few days, he posed as a judge and released many criminals on bail, stating that jail was an exception and bail, the norm. As he realised that the law would catch up with him over time, Mittal—aka Junior Natwarlal—became a clerk in the Haryana transport department, where he forged driving licenses.

Evidently, the conman’s life has all the ingredients to make for an entertaining fare. The biographical crime thriller is based on Preeti Aggarwal and Chetan Unnial’s book, MoneyRam. While the screenplay is currently being developed, Rajendran plans to roll the project in early 2025. The director shares, “Cinema today transcends languages. I’m thrilled to embark on this new journey in Hindi cinema. Dhani Ram Mittal is arguably the most fascinating conman in modern Indian history.” The cast will be finalised in the next few months.