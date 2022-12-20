Kutte Trailer: Arjun Kapoor and Tabu unleash raw and unfiltered language!

The much-awaited trailer of the film got released today
Pic courtesy: Official Arjun Kapoor Instagram account
The much-awaited trailer of ‘Kutte’ got released today. The film’s trailer has many shock-elements. The icing on the cake of these shock-elements are in the form of Arjun Kapoor and Tabu, who unleash their raw and unfiltered language! The trailer shows a van carrying crores of rupees, all in cash. This van is running on a rainy night in the outskirts of Mumbai. The story takes a massive turn when three stray gangs cross paths on the hunt, whilst all the three gangs are totally unaware of each other. The best part is that, fortunately or unfortunately, all of the three gangs have devised the same ‘modus operandi’. What follows after that are an overload of all the three deadly ‘B’ factors – Bullets, Blood and Betrayal! What remains to be seen is whether all the dogs (hence the title ‘Kutte’) who are after one bone (the stash of cash) will be successful in getting it for themselves or will they lose it to greed!
The film’s trailer starts off with a raw and rustic Arun Kapoor sarcastically saying “Sabke sab kuttey hai”. And that sets the tone for a rollercoaster ride with this thrilling, raw and earthy trailer, tinged with dark humour. The seven grey-shaded characters appear to reflect what they will portray in the movie. The film’s trailer was launched at a star-studded event. The event was attended by the film’s director Aasmaan Bhardwaj, his father Vishal Bhardwaj and also the film’s cast including Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj along with Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj.
The trailer also teases the viewers with a glimpse of Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kaminey’s catchy title song, Dhan Te Nan, which was a chartbuster when it released. Interestingly, Vishal Bhardwaj, who composed it (and directed ‘Kaminey’), has also composed the music for ‘Kuttey’ and recreated the ‘Kaminey’ title track in ‘Aasmaan’s movie. The darkly fascinating world of this intriguing, exciting bunch of anti-heroes, certainly seems to have sparked excitement amongst fans and netizens alike.
While ‘Kuttey’ is being produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films, it is being presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film’s music has been composed by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics penned by Gulzar. The film ‘Kuttey’ will be released in cinemas on January 13 next year.